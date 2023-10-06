Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.

The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro are also in good form after three consecutive league wins.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll have updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media: