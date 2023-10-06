Tony Mowbray's Middlesbrough verdict plus Sunderland team news including Alex Pritchard Pierre Ekwah latest
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.
Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro are also in good form after three consecutive league wins.
We’ll have updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Boro team news
Boro also have injury and fitness issues ahead of the match, with Carrick confirming Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O’Brien is set to be sidelined for between two and three months after suffering leg and ankle injuries.
Defender Rav van den Berg could return to the squad after missing Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Cardiff, a match where captain Jonny Howson was also absent due to an illness.
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Alex Pritchard missed Wednesday’s win over Watford with a calf strain and isn’t expected to feature against Middlesbrough tomorrow.
Pierre Ekwah (dead leg) and Bradley Dack (hamstring) are not expected to return until after next week’s international, while Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) also remains sidelined.
Aji Alese (thigh) and Eliezer Mayenda (hamstring) have been stepping up their recoveries at the Academy of Light but will have to be eased back.
Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Corry Evans also remain out.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford, while Boro have won their last three league games.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media.