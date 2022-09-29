Tony Mowbray reveals a significant injury setback at Sunderland

It means that head coach Tony Mowbray is once again without a recognised senior centre forward ahead of a busy week of Championship fixtures.

Simms suffered a toe injury in the early stages of the 3-0 win over Reading and while Mowbray had hoped that the international break would give him enough time to recover, he has not been able to train.

Sunderland suspect that Simms might have some ligament damage in his big toe, and the 21-year-old will undergo further scans at parent club Everton to determine the next course of action.

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms

That means it is not clear at this stage whether he will be fit to face Blackpool or Swansea City.

There is better news on Dennis Cirkin, who returned to training as expected this week.