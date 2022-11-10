Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Team news and Ross Stewart injury latest ahead of Birmingham City fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s – with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
Following the Championship’s midweek results, Sunderland have slipped to 17th in the table with just one game left before the World Cup break.
Mowbray will hope to have several players available again when the season resumes in December following multiple injury setbacks.
It won’t be easy for Sunderland against a Birmingham side which has lost just one of eight matches in recent weeks.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Key Events
- Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Friday (8pm kick-off).
- Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will be holding his pre-match press conference at 12:15pm today.
- Sunderland have dropped to 17th in the Championship table.
- Birmingham are 10th following a 2-2 draw with Swansea on Tuesday.
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Luke O’Nien will miss Friday’s game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Cardiff, resulting in a one-match suspension.
Sunderland will also be without several first-team players due to injury setbacks, including Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch, Edouard Michut and Ross Stewart.
The aforementioned players are expected to be available after the World Cup break, while Stewart and Gooch have been pictured on the Academy of Light training pitches this week.
Ellis Simms started his first game for over a month against Cardiff on Saturday after recovering from a toe issue.
We should get a full injury update from Mowbray in today’s press conference.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference.
The Sunderland boss will be speaking to the media at 12:15pm ahead of Friday’s trip to Birmingham.
It will be the Black Cats’ final fixture before the World Cup break, with their next match falling on December 3.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.