We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.

Luke O’Nien will miss Friday’s game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Cardiff, resulting in a one-match suspension.

Sunderland will also be without several first-team players due to injury setbacks, including Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch, Edouard Michut and Ross Stewart.

The aforementioned players are expected to be available after the World Cup break, while Stewart and Gooch have been pictured on the Academy of Light training pitches this week.

Ellis Simms started his first game for over a month against Cardiff on Saturday after recovering from a toe issue.