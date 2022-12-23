In terms of team news, Elliot Embleton is set to be sidelined for an extended period after being stretchered off against Hull on Saturday.

The midfielder suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage which has required surgery.

Defender Danny Batth was also forced off in the first half against Hull with a calf issue, which could keep him sidelined over the festive period.

Alex Pritchard wasn’t in the squad at Hull due to a minor calf strain but the club are confident that is not serious.

Edouard Michut has been sidelined with a muscle issue and is building up his fitness again after he works his way back.