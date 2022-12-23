Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Team news, Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth latest ahead of Blackburn test
Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Hull City last time out – despite being reduced to 10 men following Elliot Embleton’s red card.
It means Sunderland are 13th in the table at the halfway stage of the campaign with eight wins, seven draws and eight defeats.
Blackburn are eight points ahead of Sunderland and are third in the table following a 2-0 win at Norwich.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Key Events
- Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.
- Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will hold his pre-match press conference at 12:30pm today.
- Sunderland are 13th in the Championship table after 23 league games.
- Rovers are third following a 2-0 win at Norwich last time out.
In terms of team news, Elliot Embleton is set to be sidelined for an extended period after being stretchered off against Hull on Saturday.
The midfielder suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage which has required surgery.
Defender Danny Batth was also forced off in the first half against Hull with a calf issue, which could keep him sidelined over the festive period.
Alex Pritchard wasn’t in the squad at Hull due to a minor calf strain but the club are confident that is not serious.
Edouard Michut has been sidelined with a muscle issue and is building up his fitness again after he works his way back.
We’ll get a further injury update from Mowbray later today.