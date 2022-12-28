Before we hear from Mowbray we’ll run through the latest Sunderland team news,

The Black Cats will be without several first-team players for their games against Wigan and Blackpool over the next few days.

Aji Alese missed the win over Blackburn on Boxing Day with an ankle injury and, while it’s not thought to be a serious issue, is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year.

Dennis Cirkin (knee) and Lynden Gooch (hamstring) were both forced off against Blackburn and are also likely to miss the next two matches.

Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard are also doubts for the games against Wigan and Blackpool, while Elliot Embleton remains out with a long-term injury.