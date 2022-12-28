Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Sunderland team news including Alex Pritchardlatest ahead of Wigan trip
Sunderland are preparing to face Wigan Athletic in the Championship – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
A 2-1 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day saw the Black Cats move into the top half of the Championship table after 24 games.
Yet the side will be without several first-team players for back-to-back away games at Wigan and Blackpool.
The team are set to stay in the North West after the Wigan game, before facing The Tangerines on New Year’s Day.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
The Black Cats will be without several first-team players for their games against Wigan and Blackpool over the next few days.
Aji Alese missed the win over Blackburn on Boxing Day with an ankle injury and, while it’s not thought to be a serious issue, is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year.
Dennis Cirkin (knee) and Lynden Gooch (hamstring) were both forced off against Blackburn and are also likely to miss the next two matches.
Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard are also doubts for the games against Wigan and Blackpool, while Elliot Embleton remains out with a long-term injury.
We’ll get a further injury update from Mowbray later today.
