Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Sunderland team news for Fulham FA Cup tie with Leeds loanee unavailable
Sunderland are praparing for their FA Cup replay against Fulham at the Stadium of Light – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The original fixture at Craven Cottage finished 1-1 after Tom Cairney’s equaliser cancelled out an opener from Jack Clarke.
Sunderland then drew 1-1 at Millwall in the Championship and remain two points of a play-off place.
The winner of Wednesday’s FA Cup tie will face a home fixture against Leeds United.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt is unavailable for tomorrow’s match as he has already played for Leeds in this year’s competition and is therefore cup-tied.
Defender Dennis Cirkin has also been ruled out after suffering a concussion in the 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out, while Lynden Gooch is still a few weeks away from being able to make his return due to a hip flexor injury.
Alex Pritchard did come off the bench against Millwall after several weeks out with a calf issue.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup match against Fulham.
Mowbray is set to speak to the media at 12:30pm and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest Black Cats news.