We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.

Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt is unavailable for tomorrow’s match as he has already played for Leeds in this year’s competition and is therefore cup-tied.

Defender Dennis Cirkin has also been ruled out after suffering a concussion in the 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out, while Lynden Gooch is still a few weeks away from being able to make his return due to a hip flexor injury.

Alex Pritchard did come off the bench against Millwall after several weeks out with a calf issue.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.