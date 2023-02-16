Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Sunderland coach talks Bristol City, QPR, Jack Clarke, Amad and team news
Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday with Tony Mowbray due to answer questions today ahead of the clash at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins with a 3-0 win at QPR. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted a rebound following Daniel Ballard’s header from a corner.
Sunderland came under pressure in the second half, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson saving an Ilias Chair penalty in the 62nd minute. The visitors then secured the points eight minutes from time when Jack Clarke cut in from the left and scored with a low finish.
Clarke added a third in stoppage time following Dan Neil’s cutback to leave Sunderland fifth and in the play-off spots in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s game against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City at the Stadium of Light.
Here, we’ll bring you everything Tony Mowbray has to say in his pre-match press conference at 12:30pm today:
There will be changed but there won’t be wholesale changes. There are a few knocks and a few who don’t feel they should train because they are tight. I will assess who feels they can change. I need to get the balance right. We have to get the formation and selection right to keep the levels as high as possible.
Huggins is back on the grass but some have amber lights flashing against their names and we have to be careful.
Bristol haven’t lost in their last nine. We have to get focused in our mind. They’re a confident team. They have had seven in their last ten at home. This is a test for us. Let’s see if we can come through it.
We have a home game at the wekeend and two away games. We have to focus. I have to have half an eye on selection. We are ina cycle of midweek games
Bailey Wright has been criticised by Shane Long’s wife on social media.
The Australian joined Rotherham United on loan from Sunderland during the January window but suffered a disastrous debut against Sheffield United.
The 30-year-old centre-back came off the bench during the Millers’ goalless draw against The Blades, but had to be substituted just 30 seconds after coming on following a clash of heads.
Wright was an unused substitute during Rotherham United’s next game against Blackpool but started for the first time in his Millers career against Reading in the Championship last Tuesday.
Reading striker Shane Long had to be subbed off at half-time during the 2-1 win over Rotherham United after a collision with Wright early in the game, which led Long’s wife, Kayleah, was critical of the Sunderland loanee on Instagram after the game.
Reacting on social media, she said: “4 mins into the game and this was definitely deliberate!” followed by two angry emojis and accompanied by the video clip.