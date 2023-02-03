We’ll start with Sunderland’s frustrating end to the transfer window after the club’s attempts to make another striker signing fell short on deadline day.

Ross Stewart’s injury at Fulham, which means the striker will miss the rest of the season, and Everton’s decision to recall Ellis Simms means Sunderand have been left with just one recognised centre-forward, Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt, for the remainder of the campaign.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman spoke to Phil Smith yesterday and gave this response when asked about the end of the window:

“Going into the Fulham game we were really comfortable having brought Joe into the mix. We weren’t anticipating doing another deal at that point, albeit there were other things that we were still looking at. It’s difficult I think at that point getting in a third striker who is comfortable behind Joffy and Ross. We were looking at some different profiles to potentially add for the future, but we were comfortable.

“That has obviously changed by half time at Fulham when we have a chat as a recruitment team and it’s clear we have to readdress it. You then have three days to try and do something.

“In that time, the opportunities there that we felt would either maintain or enhance the quality we’ve got in the team didn’t materialise, and there are a lot of factors within that. And there were some that as a club, across the board and the recruitment and the coaching staff and Tony in particular, we didn’t feel they would enhance the squad even as that additional nine.

“With Ellis, you can’t rely on other organisations and so for us, we went into deadline day thinking that there were four players who we felt we had a chance of signing on loan.