Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Injury and suspension latest as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town
Sunderland are back in action at the John Smith’s Stadium against Huddersfield Town in the Championship this Saturday.
The Championship pair face off in Yorkshire this week as Sunderland look to build on their 1-1 draw away to Luton Town in the second tier last weekend.
After a nervy start the Black Cats held their own in an even first half, but fell behind on the stroke of half-time. Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.
Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.
Ahead of the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium, however, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is set to face the media. Here, we’ll have live updates with the boss due at 1:30pm.
Key Events
Hello and welcome!
Sunderland face Huddersfield Town away from home on Wednesday night. That’s after the Terriers managed a win against Millwall last weekend.
The Black Cats drew against Luton Town after Elliot Embleton equalised for Tony Mowbray’s men.
Ahead of the trip to Yorkshire, Sunderland’s head coach is set to face the media - and we’ll have live updates as they happen in our live pre-match presser blog.