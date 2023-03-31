News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
10 minutes ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
19 minutes ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
16 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
19 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
20 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight

Tony Mowbray makes a Sunderland pledge as they prepare for toughest Championship task yet

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has promised his side won't try and sit back against an in-form Burnley side eager to take another step towards the Championship title on Friday night.

By Phil Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

A potentially daunting fixture for Mowbray's side has been made even greater as injuries continue to strike, with Dan Ballard and Jewison Bennette the latest pair to be ruled out for the coming weeks.

Mowbray says his team can take heart from having competed with Norwich City, Sheffield and Luton Town in the week before the international break and has pledged that they will look to produce an attacking performance for the supporters making the trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The term free-hit is probably the wrong one, but it's not a game where we're going to sit in a 5-4-1 and be really negative - putting everyone behind the ball," Mowbray said.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Most Popular

"We're going to go and play the way we want to play, and hopefully it gives Burnley a really good game of football.

"Hopefully our supporters will see a team that is trying to attack, get forward and score goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Like we have done in all of the games, we will be aggressive and attack the game. Sometimes the opposition's team quality can push you back but we won’t go with the mindset of being defensive. We will go and take the game to them."

Read More
Tony Mowbray gives update on Elliot Embleton and Niall Huggins' injury recovery ...

Mowbray says he will make a late call on some of his internationals, who arrived back on Wearside the day before the fixture and having had a heavy workload over the break.

"Amad probably won't have trained, he'll probably have come back and then got on the bus to travel with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Edouard and Abdoullah will be back but they played on Tuesday afternoon... that's the international week for you and of course the game got brought forward to the Friday so you lose a training day there.

"Amad has been half way round the world and the other two lads have started two of the three games and come on in the other one.

"They'll be on the bus and we'll see where they are and make those decisions."

Tony MowbraySunderlandBurnleyDan BallardLuton TownSheffieldNorwich City