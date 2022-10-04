Tony Mowbray explains what he wants to see from Manchester United loanee as weighs up big striker call

The Sunderland head coach believes there will come a point when Amad is making people wonder why it took so long for him to become a regular in the side.

We've seen flashes of a supreme talent already, particularly at Vicarage Road where the Manchester United loanee played a key role in the equalising goal and was excellent throughout his cameo from the bench.

The dilemma for Mowbray is when to hand him his full debut. Elliot Embleton was deployed as the false nine against Preston North End and though he didn't find the back of the net, he got into some promising positions and linked up well with the players around him.

It will be a similar role to the one Amad is eventually expected to play. Mowbray has no doubt that he can play through the middle as a striker but he is a very different player to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms. He wants to come deep, drift into space and for his team-mates there will be a need to adapt to that.

Mowbray also wants to see the supremely talented youngster mix up his game, and demonstrate that he can add the end product to his already exciting style.

"He's supremely talented, I've said before to see his first touch and how fast he is, it's a lovely thing to watch on the training pitch to see how talented he is," Mowbray said.

"You can see why he's at Manchester United, and you can also understand why he's out on loan to develop the core materials you need to be a competitive footballer. He needs to find end product better, he has this lovely touch and skills but he needs to shoot when he gets into the box, hit it when he has the chance.

"He needs to add goals and assists because it's not enough just to be a lovely footballer who can go past people but not produce the end product. That's the message and something that we'll keep repeating that with him, we want him to get in the box, get that scruffy goal or that rebound from the goalkeeper, so we have to get him in those positions.

"When it all clicks for him he's going to be some footballer because he's got every attribute you'd want, speed, technique, tricks.

"We're just waiting for him, really."

Amad's time is getting closer and he'll have a big role to play when Blackpool visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if that is from the start or from the bench.

Explaining his decision to move Embleton up front on Saturday, Mowbray said: "I watch Elliot in training and he shoots more than any other player.

