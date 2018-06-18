Tony Gillan: Betting on England glory is yet more mindless optimism

To maintain my image as a bon vivant and the Auric Goldfinger of Witherwack; I strode out to the bookies on Saturday evening to put three quid on England to win the World Cup.

You could only get a stingy 16/1 on this particular pumpkin becoming a golden carriage. But the remote possibility of collecting 51 quid on July 16 did it for me.

It needs cash incentives to become excited about England; and even a highly unlikely financial inducement beats patriotism every time.

So I slammed down the three big ones. Well I tried to.

In one an outlet of one of the UK’s most famous bookmakers, I was informed by the woman behind the counter that I couldn’t place that particular wager.

This wasn’t because of the financial implications, but because betting was suspended on that specific outcome as games were currently being played that could affect the odds.

As I turned to leave, she shouted after me that I could place the bet by using one of their machines.

I declined: partly because I have no idea how to use such things and no desire to learn, but mainly on principal.

Why was betting only suspended if the process involved a second human being?

Furthermore, the time was then 7.45pm.

No “games were currently being played”. The last one of the day had yet to begin; although how Croatia’s dull victory over Nigeria could make a speck of difference to the odds against England winning the tournament outright is a matter best left to idle guesswork.

There is a serious side to this, other than my potential retirement should the bet come in. Obviously I was not what they consider a serious gambler, even if my palms were sweating. Yet everything appeared aimed at making me use a machine.

It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that they want you hooked: preferably on those machines referred to as the “crack cocaine” of the gambling industry that can suck £500 per minute from your savings.

The government has made indistinct noises about restricting their use. The bookies’ reaction is that this will cost 20 million-zillion jobs or something. Despite their impeccable reputation for honesty and fair play, I have chosen not to believe this.

I like to think that my naivety ends with putting money on England.

Like many people, my largesse at the bookies is mainly to make England games more interesting. Let’s face it, they usually need something.

They are more likely to be eliminated in the group stage than they are to win it. However, they could be an outside bet.

This is a departure for me. I usually dismiss them out of hand before a tournament even begins. Correctly as it’s always turned out.

I don’t believe they will win it, or even reach the semi-finals. Yet based on what we’ve seen of the other teams so far, they can’t be completely discounted if they make the knock-out stages.

There is a firm distinction between believing something won’t happen and discounting the possibility altogether.

England winning the World Cup wouldn’t be a surprise of Leicester City proportions. It would be akin to a team like Huddersfield winning the FA Cup. Neither likely nor completely bizarre.

Even these faint hopes could be dispelled by Tunisia and their famously dedicated midfielder Wahbi Khazri by 9pm today.

Willing England to succeed will smack of mindless optimism to some. So what?

North East football fans have lived on little other than mindless optimism for as long as most of us can remember.

Hooray for mindless optimism.