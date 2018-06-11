Tony Coton and Stewart Donald react as former Black Cat is appointed new head of recruitment

Tony Coton says he is 'incredibly excited' about helping Jack Ross realise his vision for Sunderland after being confirmed as the club's new head of recruitment.

Coton is a former Black Cats goalkeeper and joins from Aston Villa, where he played a key role in recruitment as Chief Scout.

He has also worked at Wigan Atheltic and Bolton Wanderers.

Coton said: “I am incredibly excited about returning to Sunderland as a new era starts and the rebuilding begins.

“Having met Jack Ross, I have been hugely impressed by his vision of how he wants his Sunderland team to play and I am enthused by the challenge of bringing in the players we need to realise that vision.

“Between Jack, myself and the rest of the recruitment staff, I am confident we can help build a team that can take the club forward and I am excited to get started.”

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald said Coton would bring 'significant contacts and experience'.

Donald said: “I am delighted to welcome Tony to Sunderland. Recruitment is fundamental for any football club and in Tony we have a man with significant experience and contacts in this vital area.

“He is passionate, honest and hard working – the exact qualities we want in anyone coming to this football club. He has a tremendous knowledge of English football and understands what characteristics are required, on and off the pitch, to achieve success.

“Tony played a vital role in reshaping Aston Villa’s squad and ensuring it was equipped to do well in the Football League. Working alongside Jack, his appointment will help ensure we can hit the ground running and attract the right type of players to Sunderland.