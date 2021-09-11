The 29-year-old was booked during the Black Cats’ League One fixture against Accrington Stanley after a collision with visiting goalkeeper James Trafford in the second half.

Flanagan has started every league game for Sunderland this season but will now be suspended for the Fleetwood fixture.

Either Bailey Wright or West Ham loanee Frederik Alves will be expected to come into the side alongside Callum Doyle.

Tom Flanagan.

