Three Sunderland debuts on the cards as Grant Leadbitter starts against AFC Wimbledon

Have your say

Grant Leadbitter starts on his first Sunderland appearance since May 2009.

Jack Ross has thrown the 33-year-old straight into the starting XI after sealing a return to his boyhood club last week.

Lewis Morgan also starts, with Lynden Gooch dropping out of the side late on.

George Honeyman is back in the side for the first time since the 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth just before Christmas.

Lee Cattermole is not in the squad, nor is Bryan Oviedo, whose January move to West Brom fell through late on deadline day.

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; Matthews, Flanagan, Dunne; James; Power, Leadbitter; Morgan, Honeyman, McGeady; Wyke

Subs: Ruiter, Baldwin, O'Nien, McGeouch, Sterling, Maguire Watmore