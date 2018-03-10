Three match ban is a bonus: Sunderland fans slam Jason Steele on Twitter after red card farce

Jason Steele's red card at Queens Park Rangers today has seen the goalkeeper slammed by Sunderland fans on social media.

Steele was sent off just minutes into the second half for handling the ball way outside of his penalty area.

The Black Cats went on to lose 1-0, leaving them still bottom of the Championship table with just nine games to go.

Here's a selection of the comments on Twitter:

@MartysafcLane: Steele is by a country mile the worst keeper I've ever seen at the club. Seriously think they could drag someone out of the crowd who would make a better go of it #safc #down

@mickroper81: Think of the positive lads, at least Steele got a hand to it! First time this season #safc

@ColArmstrong: Just when you think Steele can't put in a worse performance than he has in previous games! #Safc

@CllrCallaghan: Why play Steele? Liability since preseason. But then why of why would you take off Asoro our only attacking threat? The stupidity of that is beyond me. Bring back Kevin Ball. #SAFC

@ALS_Fanzine: Fair play to Jason Steele, of all the horrors I could have predicted for today, I wouldn't have predicted that. A true entertainer

@RoryFallow: Don’t think I’ve ever seen a Sunderland player as fundamentally bad as Jason Steele

@MohanjeetArora: At least it was a straight red. 3 match ban is a bonus!! Useless waste of space

@peterjames73: “Steeleing a living”