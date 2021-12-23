This is your new-look Sunderland AFC team - if the 2022 transfer rumours are true

Johnson, when asked how busy Sunderland’s transfer window could be, explained: “I don’t know is the honest answer.”

He continued: “Our aim will be to come out of the January transfer window better than we went in.

“There is always a natural evolution of any squad. We’ve had two windows, this will be our third, and we’re just trying to hone in on the process.

“I think we will be able to recruit. I expect us to be able to recruit. Nobody has told us any different. But at the same time, we want to maximise the points from now until then.

“That’s where my focus has to stay.”

And this is how Sunderland’s team could look at the end of the window if the talk is to be believed:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann The German shot-stopper has cemented himself as Lee Johnson's first choice goalkeeper. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015 Photo Sales

2. WB: Leon Dajaku The German has performed well in his new position since converting to wing-back. Photo: NEP 2021 Photo Sales

3. WB: Lynden Gooch The American can produce match-winning moments in League One. Photo: NEP 2021 Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle The Manchester City loanee has impressed whilst at Sunderland so far this season. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015 Photo Sales