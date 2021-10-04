This is why Sunderland youngster Niall Huggins has withdrawn from international duty

Huggins was set to be part of the Wales U21 squad due to face Moldova and the Netherlands in the current international break, but he will instead stay on Wearside for further assessment and treatment.

The full back was on the bench for the 4-0 defeat to Portsmouth at the weekend and reported a back complaint that the club are now monitoring.

As of yet there is no timescale for his recovery but he will not be involved when the Black Cats travel to Lincoln City in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

Huggins has had to be patient since arriving from Leeds United but when called upon he has been impressive, both in the Carabao Cup and the 5-0 League One win over Cheltenham Town.

Denver Hume remains on track to step up his recovery in the two upcoming Papa John’s Trophy games, boosting Johnson’s full-back options.

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins

