The player signed for Sunderland in 2019 and made 50 league appearances for the Black Cats before his release last summer.

Eagle-eyed Sunderland fans spotted defender Willis in the background of a recent video posted by the club on their social media accounts, prompting speculation about his role.

Willis, 28, suffered a ruptured patella tendon at Shrewsbury Town in February of last year, which had initially been expected to sideline him for six months.

But a second rupture during surgery came as a major setback, ruling out his chances of playing again that season and he has been out of action ever since.

However, sources have told The Echo that Willis has been continuing his rehab and recovery at the Academy of Light throughout the summer.

Whilst injured at Sunderland, Willis also turned his hand to analysing matches under former head coach Lee Johnson.