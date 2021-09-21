League One logo.

This is where Sunderland, Fleetwood, Ipswich and Portsmouth should finish in League One - according to 'experts'

The Black Cats have had a good start to the campaign – but where are they predicted to finish come the end of the season?

By James Copley
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 12:10 pm

Sunderland drew with Fleetwood Town on Saturday after conceding two late goals

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.

But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.

Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.

Here, though, we take a look at how the number crunchers over at FiveThirtyEight are predicting the League One table to look at the end of the season:

1. Shrewsbury Town - 24th - Relegated

Shrewsbury are predicted to finish 24th in League One this season with 48 points, according to the data experts.

Photo: Naomi Baker

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd - Relegated

Rovers are predicted to finish 23rd in League One this season with 50 points, according to the data experts.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Crewe Alexandra - 22nd - Relegated

Crewe are predicted to finish 22nd in League One this season with 50 points, according to the data experts.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Morecambe - 21st - Relegated

Morecambe are predicted to finish 21st in League One this season with 52 points, according to the data experts.

Photo: Alex Livesey

