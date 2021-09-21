Sunderland drew with Fleetwood Town on Saturday after conceding two late goals

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.

But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.

Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.

Here, though, we take a look at how the number crunchers over at FiveThirtyEight are predicting the League One table to look at the end of the season:

