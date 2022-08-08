This is when Sunderland will find out their next Carabao Cup opponents - should they defeat Sheffield Wednesday

Victories over Port Vale, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and a penalty-shootout win over QPR earned the Black Cats a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals last season – the round that their remarkable journey would eventually end.
Arsenal were just too good for Sunderland on that day, however, Lee Johnson’s side could hold their heads-high at their journey to that match, one that included four victories on the road with two coming against higher-division opponents.
Sunderland are on the road once again this week when they make the trip to face Sheffield Wednesday and Alex Neil’s side will have fond memories of their last trip to Hillsborough where Patrick Roberts’ late strike earned Sunderland a place at Wembley.
The clash with the Owls will be broadcast on Sky Sports, with the winner finding out their opponents for Round Two immediately following the conclusion of the game on Wednesday.
The draw will be hosted by Mark Chapman with Clinton Morrison and former Sunderland man Michael Gray tasked with drawing the teams.
Sunderland will be placed into the northern section of the draw for Round Two and could face any of the sides in their half of the draw after a seeding system was scrapped in 2018.
All the winners of Round One will go into the hat for the next round draw, plus all the Premier League sides not in European competition this season – meaning a potential Wear-Tyne derby clash could be on the cards, should Sunderland come through the test with Darren Moore’s side.