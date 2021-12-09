The Prime Minister has stated that the government will implement its “plan B” for England with the introduction of Covid passports for large venues and guidance for the public to work from home from Monday.

As well as working from home, Johnson also told the public that the NHS Covid pass will be made mandatory in England in a week’s time for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather.

In England, people will need to use their NHS Covid Pass to gain entry to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans.

Fans can also show proof of a negative Covid test as part of new government rules to tackle the pandemic.

The new rules will obviously include football matches and will come into effect on Wednesday, December 15, the Prime Minister confirmed.

That means Sunderland fans won’t need to show a Covid passport to gain entry to the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday as the Wearsiders take on Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Black Cats supporters will have to show their Covid passports for the visit to Ipswich Town in League One on December 18 and the clash against Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on December 21.

Fans will have to show Covid passports at all Stadium of Light and away matches following the Wednesday, December 15 rule change.

The Prime Minister stated: “The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.

“And having taken clinical advice since the emergence of Omicron, a negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient.

“As we set out in Plan B, we will give businesses a week’s notice, so this will come into force in a week’s time, helping to keep these events and venues open at full capacity while giving everyone who attends them confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to minimise risk to others.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.