Sunderland are preparing to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the last eight of the competition and will go into the match as underdogs.

Still, Black Cats boss Lee Johnson believes his side can cause the Gunners problems as they look to cause an upset.

The other seven sides left in the competition all play in the Premier League, with Brentford set to host Chelsea while Liverpool will welcome Leicester (both games to be played on Wednesday, December 22).

Carabao Cup trophy.

The semi-final draw will be presented by David Prutton and be conducted by Jamie Redknapp, alongside either former Spurs centre-back Michael Dawson or former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon - depending on the Tottenham and West Ham result.

Semi-final matches are set to be played over two legs and take place on the weeks commencing 3 and 10 January.

