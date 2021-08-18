The Wearsiders have added six first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead arriving at the Stadium of Light.

But Lee Johnson is in the market for cover at right and left-back and it seems Huggins could fit the bill with Denver Hume’s contract situation and future up in the air.

Niall Huggins of Wales.

This is what Leeds United fans had to say about the player on social media:

@ZackPalmer7: “GREAT signing. Tbh, a little surprised when I read he was being put out on loan. Made his debut in the Prem last season and looked comfortable. Has spent time playing at full-back on both sides, so a really smart call from Sunderland who needs options in both. Can also play CM.”

@snewton1982: “Be a good move for him. Comfortable at full-back and as a winger.”

@ronaallleeds: “Great signing at that level.”

@SimonBrown92: “I’ve not seen a great deal of him tbf, saw his debut and odd u23s game. Meant to be well thought of but we don’t tend to loan youngsters out Nielsa likes to keep them under his tutelage so might be the end of his Leeds days.”

@kianlufc: “Looked very solid when he came on against arsenal a few months back. Would be a quality signing I reckon.”

