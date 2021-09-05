Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins all arrived at the Stadium of Light.

And German duo Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku provided the final pieces of the jigsaw this transfer window after the pair signed up on season-long loans on deadline day.

But the Black Cats have confirmed that they have the option to purchase both Hoffmann and Dajaku at the end of their loan deals.

On Hoffman, head coach Lee Johnson said: “Thorben is elite on the ball in terms of playing out from the back and he has great pedigree from his learning process and the way that German clubs coach, especially Bayern Munich.

"Like all young goalkeepers he has areas of his game to work on, but he’s agile and an outstanding shot-stopper in close quarters. We are really excited to add another quality goalkeeper to our stable, as we continue to drive competition and quality.”

On Dajaku he added: ”Leon is a really interesting player – he’s a top prospect with good ability, agility and quality – so we are looking forward to adding him to the squad and working with him.

"He’s a hungry player that has shown a strong attitude and desire to come to Sunderland and grow with us, which is exactly what we want.”

But what happened to the players that were linked with Sunderland but didn’t sign terms on Wearside? Here, we take a look:

