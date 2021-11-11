4. Will Grigg - on loan at Rotherham United

One of Sunderland’s biggest failings in recent seasons has been the outcome of the Grigg transfer. Brought in as Josh Maja’s replacement for an exorbitant fee at League One level, former Chairman Stewart Donald pinned his hopes on the former Wigan Athletic man to fire Ross’ side to promotion. But the 30-year-old failed to reach the heights which made him one of the most popular strikers at Euro 2016 and has scored just eight goals in all competitions since his arrival. Having hit the ground running on loan at MK Dons in the second part of last season Grigg earned himself another loan deal this summer to League One rivals Rotherham. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster