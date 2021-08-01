This is what Exeter City boss Matt Taylor had to say about Sunderland's £1m bid for Josh Key
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has confirmed that the club have received bids for both Josh Key alongside Joel Randall.
Sunderland are said to have placed multiple bids for the 21-year-old, including an offer for £1million plus add-ons.
Exeter, however, have rejected the Black Cats’ sizeable offer.
Peterborough United are said to be keen on a swoop for Randall during this window but have so far failed to meet Exeter’s valuation
Speaking to the local media, Taylor said: “We have had bids, we have turned them down.
“Until they reach the valuation of a player then for us there is no real discussion.
"If they want to go public with those offers then so be it, but in terms of numbers quoted in the press, they are not realistic.”
The Wearsiders kick off their League One season against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday following a final pre-season friendly win over Hull City last Friday.