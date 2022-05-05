This is what Alex Neil just said about Nathan Broadhead's injury at Sunderland

Broadhead was substituted shortly after scoring against Morecambe on the final day of the regular season with a muscle problem.
"We’ve got guys fit up front,” Neil said.
Pushed for a further update on Broadhead, specifically: “I know, I’m just avoiding the question… we’ll make a late call on Nathan.”
Neil confirmed that Ross Stewart, Sunderland’s only natural striker, is fit for the game.
"Ross is always ready to go,” Neil said.
The Black Cats boss also said that he had no other major injury concerns.
Neil also made clear that Sunderland are preparing to face Barry Bannan, who like Broadhead came off with an injury during the final day of the regular season.
“I’m sure Sheffield Wednesday will be cagey and make out like Barry Bannan might not be fit… he’ll be fit.”