News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Amad playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland team gallery to face Huddersfield - with Jack Clarke suspended

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town - but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side came from behind to draw 1-1 at Luton last time out, with Elliot Embleton coming off the bench to equalise.

Sunderland still have several injury issues, with Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Daniel Ballard all sidelined, while Jack Clarke is suspended for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ellis Simms did come off the bench against Luton, yet Mowbray has hinted the striker isn’t quite ready to start games following an injury setback.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Huddersfield:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Performed well at Luton as he was forced to deal with several set pieces and cross into his penalty area.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. RB: Luke O’Nien

Moved to right-back at Luton with Lynden Gooch set to be sidelined until after the World Cup break. O'Nien's versatility continues to be a big asset.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Made his first league start of the season at Luton and performed well against a strong forward line.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth

Has started every league game this season and is one of the first names on the team sheet if available.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
HuddersfieldSunderlandTony MowbrayHuddersfield TownLuton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3