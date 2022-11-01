This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland team gallery to face Huddersfield - with Jack Clarke suspended
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture at Huddersfield Town - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side came from behind to draw 1-1 at Luton last time out, with Elliot Embleton coming off the bench to equalise.
Sunderland still have several injury issues, with Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Daniel Ballard all sidelined, while Jack Clarke is suspended for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.
Ellis Simms did come off the bench against Luton, yet Mowbray has hinted the striker isn’t quite ready to start games following an injury setback.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Huddersfield:
Page 1 of 3