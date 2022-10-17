This is Tony Mowbray's predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Blackburn Rovers - photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship – but who will start for the Black Cats at Ewood Park?
Tony Mowbray’s side got back to winning ways by beating Wigan 2-1 on Saturday, with Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin scoring the goals.
Sunderland will once again have to play without a recognised striker against Blackburn, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms still unavailable following injury setbacks.
Lynden Gooch is also a doubt for the game with a foot issue, yet captain Corry Evans is available again after serving a one-match suspension for receiving five yellow cards.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Blackburn: