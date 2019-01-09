This is the market value of every squad in the League One - and the total is more than £150million
All 24 League One clubs have a combined market value total of £141m - but how do they rank individually?
Courtesy of figures provided by TransferMarkt, market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every League One clubs' squad. For example, Sunderland goalkeeper John McLaughlin has an estimated market value of £360k - which contributes to the club's overall market value. Scroll and click through the pages to see how each League One club ranks in order:
1. Accrington Stanley - 24th
Currently 13th in the League One table, Accrington have a squad value of 1.87m