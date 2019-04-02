This is the game Jack Ross hopes Sunderland striker Chris Maguire will make his return from leg fracture

Chris Maguire is targeting Sunderland's home game with Coventry City on April 13 to make his return from a leg fracture.

The popular forward fractured his fibula in the 4-2 victory over Gillingham on February 19 at the Stadium of Light. He was forced off despite initially trying to play on.

Maguire was ruled out for between six to eight weeks initially but Ross has confirmed he is making good progress and is now close to a return.

Maguire had hoped he would be available for the Checkatrade Trophy final defeat to Portsmouth but it proved too ambitious, instead the forward is targeting the visit of Coventry City a a week on Saturday to make his return.

Ross, speaking ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley, said: “He is getting closer.

“He made really good progress quickly, such is the nature these days the players actually weight-bear much quicker than they used to.

“Medical experts will give the exact reason behind it but the length of time on crutches or any kind of protection is minimal now.

“He has been weight-bearing for a while now

“It is just when you ramp that up and put it into context of what you need to do to play football it is a little bit different.

“He tried to push for the final, we quickly discovered that he was nowhere near that, he accepted that and it has been about targeting league games.

“If things continue on schedule we would hope potentially the Coventry game, I would hope that is the target he has in mind as well.

“We will see where he is general fitness. It would be at the quicker end of the scale.”

“If it was then it would be a bonus as well.”