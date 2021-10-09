Johnson has predominantly rotated his side for cup fixtures while his side have reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and won their opening group game in the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln.

In the league, Sunderland have won seven of their first 10 fixtures, drawing twice and losing once as they look to win promotion from the third tier.

Johnson has had to deal with injury setbacks but has often stuck with a similar starting XI in the opening weeks of the season.

The Black Cats now have a free weekend after their game against Oxford was postponed due to international call-ups.

We’ve taken a closer look at how many league minutes each Sunderland player has accumulated so far this season to put together Johnson’s most-used starting XI and substitutes bench.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann League One minutes played: 494 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester League One minutes played: 945 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan League One minutes played: 643 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle League One minutes played: 656 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales