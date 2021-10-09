Sunderland players warm up.

This is Lee Johnson's favoured Sunderland starting XI based on minutes played in League One this season

Sunderland are ten league games into the new League One season and Black Cats boss Lee Johnson has competition for places within his squad.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 6:05 pm

Johnson has predominantly rotated his side for cup fixtures while his side have reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and won their opening group game in the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln.

In the league, Sunderland have won seven of their first 10 fixtures, drawing twice and losing once as they look to win promotion from the third tier.

Johnson has had to deal with injury setbacks but has often stuck with a similar starting XI in the opening weeks of the season.

The Black Cats now have a free weekend after their game against Oxford was postponed due to international call-ups.

We’ve taken a closer look at how many league minutes each Sunderland player has accumulated so far this season to put together Johnson’s most-used starting XI and substitutes bench.

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann

League One minutes played: 494

2. RB: Carl Winchester

League One minutes played: 945

3. CB: Tom Flanagan

League One minutes played: 643

4. CB: Callum Doyle

League One minutes played: 656

