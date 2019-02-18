This is Jack Ross' favourite Sunderland line-up - according to minutes played

We've crunched the numbers and looked at the minutes played by every member of Sunderland's squad this season, to find out which eleven players have been picked by Ross most often during the campaign. So who do these stats suggest forms the Scot's favourite line-up? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin Unsurprisingly, McLaughlin is Ross' preferred choice between the sticks having played 3226 minutes of football this campaign - more than any other Sunderland player.

2. RB: Adam Matthews The Welsh international narrowly pips Luke O'Nien to the right-back spot, having racked up 1944 minutes of action so far.

3. CB: Tom Flanagan A mainstay for most of the campaign, Flanagan has featured in 2219 minutes of football for Sunderland during this season.

4. CB: Jack Baldwin Only McLaughlin has featured for more minutes than Baldwin, whose regular starts have seen him amass 3150 minutes of action.

