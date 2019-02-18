This is Jack Ross' favourite Sunderland line-up - according to minutes played
Jack Ross' team selections have been a source of debate among Sunderland fans in recent weeks - but which team does the Black Cats' boss seem to prefer?
We've crunched the numbers and looked at the minutes played by every member of Sunderland's squad this season, to find out which eleven players have been picked by Ross most often during the campaign. So who do these stats suggest forms the Scot's favourite line-up? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
Unsurprisingly, McLaughlin is Ross' preferred choice between the sticks having played 3226 minutes of football this campaign - more than any other Sunderland player.