The thrilling game ended 1-1 with the Sunderland loanee coming on as a substitute.

However, Grigg couldn’t provide his side with the spark needed to win the game and the clash ended in a draw.

Michael Smith’s opened the scoring for Rotherham midway through the first half but United were pegged back by Lewis Fiorini’s strike early in the second half.

The game saw Black Cats loanee Grigg up against his former teammate Chis Maguire.

The Scot left Sunderland last summer after a three-season stint on Wearside.

“I thought our performance was bordering on outstanding – it was one of the most enjoyable games I have seen since becoming manager of this club,” said Warne, who has managed Rotherham since 2016.

“We were very good and I don’t think anyone in the stadium could have begrudged us a second goal. I shook Chris Maguire’s hand afterwards and he said it was ‘absolute daylight robbery’ and that’s how it felt.

“Their goalkeeper got man of the match, he made some great saves, but we just needed that second goal and unfortunately we didn’t get it.

“We played at the sort of level that, if I was a football fan, I would want us to be playing at. We had 20 shots away from home against a very good side, with a lively crowd, but no one misses on purpose, although it is frustrating we didn’t take our chances.”

