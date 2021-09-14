The 35-year-old has been weighing up his options since leaving Sunderland earlier this summer, and will now consider his next steps in the game.

The hugely popular midfielder says the memories of his two spells at the club his family have supported since he was a boy 'will live with him forever'.

Grant Leadbitter.

Leadbitter also thanked Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town for their part in his career after he enjoyed stints at both clubs during a stellar playing career.

Wearsiders, however, were quick to react to the news of Leadbitter’s retirement on social media.

Here’s how YOU reacted to the news on Instagram:

edandwhite_sunderland: “Good luck in the future! Thanks for everything.”

adzkerr: “Amazing career mate, some great memories!! All the best in your next move, sure you’ll be a great success!”

albiecraig07: “Proud of you Grant, always welcome back”

safcrgud: “happy retirement grant.”

stuartproctor96: “Happy retirement Grant! All the best.”

fredd.ie_fo.x: Thanks for everything Grant, enjoy retirement.”

shaun_gardner90: “Legend mate all the best.”

mackem4eva: All the best Grant and good luck in the future.”

carl_walsh33: “Good luck thanks for the memories.”

yarmnthat: “You are a legend on and off the pitch. Loved by every fan you’ve played for because of your professionalism/work rate and pedigree. A true role model. Enjoy your retirement. Your family will be so proud, I know the fans are.”

