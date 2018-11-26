This is how Sunderland could get Max Power's five-game ban overturned

Sunderland are set to launch an appeal against Max Power's dismissal at Walsall - but what does the process entail?

Jack Ross confirmed in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw that the Black Cats would be appealing the decision, with the Sunderland manager feeling it was a harsh call.

Craig Hicks flashed the red card in the first half, in what is Power's third early bath this campaign, but the Wearsiders will once again appeal the decision having done similar following the game against Oxford United earlier this term.

A successful appeal would see Power's five-game ban overturned, but what happens when a club tries to appeal a red card?

Here's exactly what happens in the process:

When do clubs need to appeal a red card by?

Clubs have until 1pm on the first working day following the game in which the red card was given to appeal the decision.

However, given Sunderland have another game in quick succession, it is likely that they may have to submit their appeal earlier.

READ: The reasons behind Jack Ross' changes revealed as fresh template shows promise

The Black Cats will also have to pay for the appeal, and will not receive the sum back should they be unsuccessful.

Can Sunderland submit any evidence?

Yes. Sunderland can submit written evidence and a copy of the incident on the DVD.

However, neither Power nor the referee can attend the meeting to give evidence in person.

Who makes the decision on whether to overturn the red card?

The appeal against the red card is heard by an Independent Regulatory Commission - a panel put together by the FA to decide on such matters.

MORE: Players rally round Max Power as Jack Ross sternly rejects criticism

Generally, the panel is comprised of three individuals who are not affiliated with the FA who assess the footage and written evidence before deciding whether a suspension is fair given the incident.

What do they consider when making a decision?

The commission have to see that there was an 'obvious error' in order to overturn the ban.

This means there must be a glaringly obvious mistake from the official for the ban to be overturned.

LIVE: Injury and transfer latest from the Stadium of Light

They aren't debating whether or not they feel the decision is harsh, they are merely looking for a clear error which should result in the ban being overturned.

Naturally, this sets a high precedent and is why many appeals are unsuccessful.

Can the ban be extended?

Yes - should the commission uphold the ban they can add matches on to the suspension at their discretion.

This is rarely seen, however.

When will a decision be made?

The commission tend to meet on a Thursday but, given the quick turnaround in fixtures for Sunderland, it is expected their appeal will be fast-tracked.

Therefore, it is likely that the commission will meet today (Monday) so that a decision can be made before tomorrow's visit of Barnsley.