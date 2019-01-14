This is how Sunderland could get Chris Maguire's three-game ban overturned ahead of key fixtures

Have your say

Sunderland are set to launch an appeal against Chris Maguire's dismissal against Luton - but what does the process entail?

The club have today confirmed that they would be appealing the decision, with Jack Ross keen to consult video footage before submitting an official appeal.

Lee Probert dismissed the winger for an alleged stamp on the Hatters' Alan McCormack with that decision - plus the referee's call to send-off Luton striker Danny Hylton earlier in the game - splitting opinion.

The club are now preparing an appeal which would see Maguire's three-game ban overturned, but what happens when a club tries to appeal a red card?

Here's exactly what happens in the process:

When do clubs need to appeal a red card by?

Clubs have until 1pm on the first working day following the game in which the red card was given to appeal the decision.

Previously, Sunderland have had to fast-track red card appeals due to midweek fixtures. But with time on their side on this occasion, there is no such rush.

The Black Cats will also have to pay for the appeal, and will not receive the sum back should they be unsuccessful.

Can Sunderland submit any evidence?

Yes. Sunderland can submit written evidence and a copy of the incident on the DVD.

However, neither Power nor the referee can attend the meeting to give evidence in person.

Who makes the decision on whether to overturn the red card?

The appeal against the red card is heard by an Independent Regulatory Commission - a panel put together by the FA to decide on such matters.

Generally, the panel is comprised of three individuals who are not affiliated with the FA who assess the footage and written evidence before deciding whether a suspension is fair given the incident.

What do they consider when making a decision?

The commission have to see that there was an 'obvious error' in order to overturn the ban.

This means there must be a glaringly obvious mistake from the official for the ban to be overturned.

They aren't debating whether or not they feel the decision is harsh, they are merely looking for a clear error which should result in the ban being overturned.

Naturally, this sets a high precedent and is why many appeals are unsuccessful.

Can the ban be extended?

Yes - should the commission uphold the ban they can add matches on to the suspension at their discretion.

This is rarely seen, however.

When will a decision be made?

The commission tend to meet on a Thursday and Sunderland should hear by the close of play on January 17 whether their appeal has been successful.