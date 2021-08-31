The Black Cats have completed the signing of winger Leon Dajaku on loan, while goalkeeper Ron-Thorbert Hoffman is also expected to join the club.

Sunderland have also been looking to strengthen in other areas, while the Wearsiders have been trying to offload striker Will Grigg, with Doncaster and Rotherham keen to sign him.

But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Black Cats could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Dajaku playing for FC Union Berlin.

As per EFL rules, Sunderland and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.

Sunderland will also be able to sign free agents after the window slams shut this evening.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.