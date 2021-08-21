This is how it played out and who impressed as Sunderland get back to winning ways

A 1-0 scoreline reflected what had at times been a frustrating afternoon for Sunderland, who again carved out the majority of the chances through the game.

Particularly in the second half their forward play was full of threat and intent, and the narrow scoreline barely reflected the ease with which they forged openings.

AFC Wimbledon had proved spirited opponents in the first half but created little in the second, even if Sunderland’s wastefulness made for a more tense end to the game than it ought to have been.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Winchester celebrates his goal

But the upshot was that Sunderland’s encouraging start to the campaign continued.

There had been optimism despite defeat on Tuesday night, the quality of Sunderland’s forward play at Burton reassuring most that steps were being taken in the right direction.

Sunderland were again bright and ambitious in their forward play in the opening exchanges, seemingly not at all disrupted by a late change t their starting XI.

With Lee Burge feeling a niggle in the warm up, Anthony Patterson was handed a first league start and though not called into action much through the first half, his composure and command of the box was impressive.

Sunderland forged the first chance when Lynden Gooch drove in from the right flank in trademark style, but his effort was weak and easily saved by Tzanev in the Wimbledon goal.

Though he would be by some distance the goalkeeper busiest in the first half, Sunderland did not build enough pressure and there was a slackness to their play throughout.

They almost fell behind when Neil, restored to left back in order to give Dennis Cirkin a rest, miscued a clearance on the edge of the area.

The loose ball fell for Chislett on the edge of the area, and his effort was just inches away from finding the far corner.

The Black Cats were dominating possession, but struggling to turn it into clear chances.

When they were able to build a spell of pressure around the Wimbledon box around 25 minutes in, it yielded the first real opening.

Stewart was inches away from meeting an excellent cross from Neil, Tzanev just able to claw the ball away from danger. Sunderland recycled possession and looked as if they would take the lead when Gooch burst into the box, but Tzanev did superbly to get a hand to his attempted chip.

Wimbledon were beginning to see more of the ball as the half progressed, though Patterson remained relatively untested.

Sunderland forged arguably the best chance of the half when Embleton, who had looked dangerous in a slightly more withdrawn midfield role, opened up the pitch with an excellent switch of play.

Winchester broke forward and teed up Gooch, whose floated cross to the back post was good. Neil ought to have hit the target, but could only divert his header wide of the near post.

The Black Cats had enjoyed the better of the chances without being overly convincing in their play, and a half of relative frustration was summed up when McGeady ended it up by crossing from a threatening position high into the Roker End.

Sunderland started the second half brightly, and should have gone ahead after a good move through midfield. Gooch released Stewart through on goal and though his connection was good, Tzanev was able to get down to his right and palm the shot clear of danger.

An even bigger opening came within minutes, McGeady freed down the left by a clever Pritchard pass. The Irishman picked his moment perfectly to float his cross to the back post, where Gooch nodded it wide just as Luke O’Nien looked set to convert behind him.

Though Wimbledon were still seeing enough possession to threat, Sunderland were beginning create more openings and Embleton forced another good save from Tzanev with a curling effort on the edge of the area ten minutes into the half.

The chances kept coming, Stewart releasing Pritchard through on goal after an excellent exchange with Doyle. His effort had Tzanev comfortably beaten, but flew agonisingly wide of the far post.

The noise inside the Stadium of Light continued to rise as Sunderland turned the screw, though so too was the concern that as had been the case against Burton, chances might not lead to that all important goal.

When it did come, there was more than a slice of luck.

McGeady’s floated corner was cleared to Winchester around 30 yards out, and after a couple of touches he fired a low drive towards goal. A major deflected wrong-footed Tzanev, who was finally beaten as the ball rolled into the far corner.

Winchester’s luck was earned, the Northern Irishman again impressive in his new right-back role.

The goal moved Sunderland into another gear, the Black Cats dominant as they went in search of a second. Both Neil and Doyle came close to turning another threatening Embleton corner goalward, before Stewart broke through on goal after another excellent piece of play from Winchester. The Scot just couldn’t clear the ball out of his feet in time, allowing the Wimbledon defence to clear.

The visitors had created little, but the narrowness of the scoreline meant the margins would always be fine.

Sunderland were indebted to Neil, who cleared a header off the line as Patterson came and failed to gather.

That was the only real scare of the closing stages, though Patterson did make one decent stop from Palmer with seconds left on the clock.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Neil; Embleton (Wright, 84), O’Nien; Gooch, Pritchard (Cirkin, 71), McGeady (Broadhead, 71), Stewart

Subs: Burge, Alves, O’Brien, Wright, Hawkes

Wimbledon XI: Tzanev; Alexander, Heneghan, Nightingale, Lawrence; Woodyard, Hartigan, Chislett (Rudoni, 60), McCormick (Pressley, 69); Assal (Mebude, 78), Palmer

Subs: Oualah, Marsh, Mebude, Guinness-Walker, Kalambayi

Bookings: Gooch, 18 Flanagan, 26 Assal, 61 O’Nien, 90

Attendance: 29,093

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.