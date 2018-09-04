'This is bonkers' - How Sunderland fans reacted to Max Power's Checkatrade Trophy ban

Sunderland fans aren't happy about the FA's decision to ban Max Power for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy game against Stoke.

The Sunderland midfielder saw his three-game league ban upheld, despite Sunderland's appeal.

But, the Black Cats have also been advised that Power is unavailable for selection for tonight's game at the Stadium of Light.

It's a decision which has been criticised by Sunderland manager Jack Ross, as well as the club's supporters.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@Trimble89: When did the @FA bring in these new 4 match 3 match bans for yellow card offences then? I must have missed that one #SAFC

@al_smith11: I am glad the club are actually coming out with how ridiculous this is.

@PhilBirdBFC: This is bonkers. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was sent off for Southampton v Leicester in the PL. He served his ban (one game) in the EFL Cup tie at Brighton, He then scored in Saturday's win at Palace, That's not competition specific!

@mobilemackem: Please ask the FA to explain in detail why Traore’s red was overturned but this wasn’t.

@RWMDAWSON: These things happen, that's why we have a squad. Trust the team #HawayTheLads

@Fantanafest73: @FA need to look at this again. Straight red card = 3 match ban, thus @mp_1825 can't play in #CheckatradeTrophy..... So 3 match ban - 1 checkatrade trophy game = 2 more league matches to sit out NOT 3. It's simple maths. 3 match ban is a 3 match ban. Not 4!?!?

@DanielJenks89: In other words, appeal rejected and ban extended

@PeilAyr: @FA How can a three game ban for an offence in a league match include a cup tie as well to effectively make it a 4 game ban?

@JackGill32: Can't believe Max Power has got one of them new 4 games 3 game ban. #SAFC

@Glenlucewho: Not surprised it was upheld, but how is he banned for tonight and 3 league games? How does that work? Is there an official explanation from the FA