This horrifying statistic says all you need to know about the abysmal Sunderland players

After a morale boosting fightback at Bristol City, Sunderland did what they always do by building the fans’ hopes up and then failing miserably in the next game.

Saturday’s home defeat to Brentford was the ninth time they have lost at the Stadium of Light this season, a horrifying statistic that says everything about the players’ lack of confidence and belief.

Usually a Sunderland home defeat follows a familiar pattern where they start brightly, miss a good chance before gifting the opposition a goal and then losing.

However, on Saturday, the fans didn’t even get the bright start.

They were abysmal from the kick-off and should have been 2-0 down before Brentford opened the scoring.

What happened to the feel-good factor created by the unlikely point at Ashton Gate.

I expected the team to come out all guns blazing, instead the players were lethargic and low energy, unable to take the game to the opposition.

Chris Coleman said in the lead up to the game that sometimes you can over think when really you just need to go for it and have a right ‘tear-up’ but he certainly didn’t get anything remotely like that sort of response from his players.

Sunderland have arguably the best stadium in this division, it is certainly the biggest, but that is no advantage because our players can’t play in it.

They are not handling the pressure and the Brentford players sensed that right from the start.

Brentford dominated the early possession, and a few times we did get the ball, we gave it straight back with the game played almost entirely in our own half.

For the fourth game running, Sunderland went in at the interval either two or three goals down and while there was a bit of an improvement in the second half, the question has to be why are they so bad in the first half and only get into gear when they have a mountain to climb?

The performance against Brentford had third division written all over it and the only good thing I can think of is somehow we are not 10 points adrift, which means there must be some other really struggling teams around us and that is about the only thing Sunderland fans have to cling to right now.