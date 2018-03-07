This has to end now! Ex-Sunderland stars and fans react on Twitter after Aston Villa defeat

Former Sunderland players and fans took to Twitter to vent their fury and shock after the club's latest defeat.

A 3-0 reverse at the hands of Aston Villa last night left the Black Cats rooted to the foot of the Championship.

Social media was awash with reaction from fans and ex-players, including Michael Gray, Stephen Elliott and Darren Holloway. Here's a pick of some of the comments.

@SleevesElliott: If Sunderland played their three keepers this year at the same time they still would concede!!! #safc

@HOLLA1977: Just got back home from watching the game, WOW!!! #SAFC

@WiseMenSayPod: The worst #safc side in nigh on 130 years of history. That is factually correct, not opinion #SAFC

Sunderland fans walking out of the Stadium of Light last night

@LBarks72: I would quite happily appeal to the FA just to relegate the club now without having to endure further embarrassment #safc

@Yellowbug1969: The McMenemy side that last got relegated to the third tier would still beat this lot at least 3-0. And most of them must be kicking in closer to 60 now #SAFC

@BillyJonesnthat: So, it's the day after last night's horror show. Once again poor tactics, shambolic defending and a striker who's about as much use as a ripped plastic bag. #SAFC

@shellsy87 4: #safc aren’t even a laughing stock anymore, we are a charity case

@LBrennan89: I’m not against Coleman, I respect him for even being here but that starting XI wasn’t gonna win a thing last night. Asoro, Maja and Williams all should have started. The players just aren’t up for the fight and it’s heartbreaking to see #safc