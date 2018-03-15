‘This club will turn’, says Chris Coleman as Sunderland announce season card prices

Chris Coleman has said that Sunderland ‘will turn’ as the club launches its season card renewal campaign.

With Sunderland’s Championship future very much in doubt, the club have announced a reduction in prices for current card holders who renew before April 24th.

Adult prices across the ground are falling but up to 16%, with a raft of concessionary prices also announced.

Coleman himself admitted last week that he has as many questions as answers over his and the club’s long-term future, but in a video sent to season card holders, said that the club will recover.

He said: “We can’t change the past but we can change our future. Because Sunderland AFC is a proper club, where graft, determination and commitment are valued more than anything. Young or old, it’s in our blood.

“This is not the place to be if you haven’t got heart or courage. When I arrived I said that someone had to turn this club around. This club will turn, and when it does….”

Chief executive Martin Bain said the club was eager to reward loyal supporters and encourage new fans to come to the Stadium of Light.

He said: “Sunderland sits at the centre of a community of fans and what we are aiming to do with our season card pricing is to recognise the core of that community. It is not lost on the those at the club that this core has been ever present in the tough times.”

“By reducing season ticket prices this year and guaranteeing that price for the following two seasons for those who renew we are acknowledging that loyalty now and rewarding it going forward.”

“We also know that we need to grow that core. By providing under 8’s with a season card at no cost and reducing the cost for young adults coming along to support the club is more affordable and accessible for families and friends than ever.”