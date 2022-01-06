The report from L’Est Eclair, suggests that Roberts, alongside Phillipe Sandler and Levi Lumeka will all depart the Ligue 1 side.

Roberts has been on-loan in France from Manchester City but may be recalled with a view to sending him out to Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the former Celtic and Middlesbrough man.

The 24-year-old has made just one appearance in the league for his club this season which came in a 13-minute cameo against Lyon in September.

Roberts spent the back end of last season out on loan at Derby County as Wayne Rooney’s team avoided relegation from the Championship.

But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the latest update and rumour regarding Roberts and his potential recall to City ahead of a mooted Wearside switch?

Here, we take a look at what YOU said on social media:

Patrick Roberts.

Darren Jepson: “He's only played 1 game for them.”

Shane Hagan: “Means nothing, he’s in a league with quality players and world class players, we are in a league where Morecambe’s Stockton is joint top scorer Patrick Roberts in league one is an excellent signing, similar to that of when we signed Pritchard.”

@EthanOsafc: “Could this be the reason why he hasn’t signed yet?

@paulthomase: “Things you love to hear.”

