Cheltenham are 17th in the League One table and were beaten 5-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in September.

To find out more about the Robins, we caught up with radio commentator Mark Halliwell to get the inside track on Michael Duff’s side.

We saw Cheltenham lose 5-0 earlier in the season, how have they fared since?

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff.

MH: “It's been mixed - and they are on a run at the moment of 12 games in all competitions without a win.

“It's been frustrating as the performances have not been that bad, but they have just not been able to close out games.

“They have led in seven of those 12 games and seen those leads slip to either defeats or draws and some supporters are starting to get worried about a slip down into the relegation scrap.

“The manager has always said this season is a relegation scrap anyway - but after the way they started the season hopes were high that it wouldn't get too hairy.

“There have been a number of changes made in January and hopes are that they will settle in quickly and they can get some form back to move away from the danger line again.”

What system are they likely to play?

MH: “It will be their usual - 3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2 which has served them well for almost as long as Michael Duff has been in charge.”

Who are their key players?

MH: “Key players are at the two ends of the field.

“The captain, Will Boyle is back fit again after a long spell out, during which his aerial prowess in both boxes was much missed.

“There were fears that clubs might bid for him in January as he is out of contract this summer but happily he is still here.

“The same goes for Alfie May, the leading scorer with 12 in all competitions. Happily, he recently signed a new deal and he will be the main hope to score the goals to keep Cheltenham out of real danger.”

What's the feeling at the club ahead of a meeting with Sunderland?

HM: “I think this is a game a lot of supporters have been looking forward to and there will be a decent crowd.

“But it is important that Cheltenham play the team in front of them and not the name on the badge - this is a League One game after all.

“Cheltenham have put up a good show at home against the likes of Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton, so the hope is they can do the same against Sunderland and end that winless run.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

MH: “(3-5-2) Evans; Raglan, Pollock, Boyle; Blair, Sercombe, Bonds, Wright, Williams; May, Etete

“Bench - Flinders, Freestone, Hutchinson, Ramsey, Colkett, Williams, Soule.”

