The Black Cats produced a comprehensive performance to defeat Rovers with goals from Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard clinching the fixture.

Sunderland, though, have been rocked by the news that Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead will miss most of the rest of the season after he was forced off against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

That leaves Lee Johnson short in the striking department, something former Sunderland player and pundit Kevin Phillips has noticed.

When asked by Football Insider where Sunderland needed to strengthen in January, Phillips said: “I think they need to bring in another forward.

“Somebody who can get goals, especially after the injury to Broadhead. They need to bring someone in who can take the pressure off Ross Stewart.

“I would like to see someone who can attack crosses because they create a lot in wide positions.

“I think the midfield area is looking pretty solid. There is cover in most positions, especially when the injured players come back.

“A forward would be the priority for me. Somebody who can come in and score 10 goals between now and the end of the season. That would hopefully be enough to secure promotion.”

The result against Doncaster Rovers meant Sunderland climbed up the League One table and into second place after the Black Cats leapfrogged Wigan.

The Latics are a point behind Sunderland but have two games in hand on the North East club, with Rotherham still first in the league by a point.

