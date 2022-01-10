The Latics are facing a backlog of fixtures after several of their games were postponed due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Sunderland saw their game with Fleetwood Town postponed due to issues in the Cod Army camp but the Black Cats opted to fulfil their fixture with Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

That was despite several of Lee Johnson’s squad being unavailable due to contracting Covid-19 before the 3-3 draw at Adams Park.

Speaking on Twitter, Latics chairman Talal Al Hamma said: “At Wigan Athletic, we have always respected the rules and regulations put into place for the safety and wellbeing to all. We have adhered to these, respectfully, throughout the hardships and the pandemic that followed.

“Our players would be required to perform at a peak, elite level on each occasion and over such a significant period, this is near impossible. For the integrity of all competitions in which we are competing, we must find some equality in our fixture programme.

"I am positive that other clubs will agree with me on that the EFL should reconsider their position and extend the league under such circumstances. The main reason being our players, their safety and their wellbeing.”

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans made of Al Hamma’s comments on social media:

@Blackcatlife197: “They are having a laugh… We have had massive fixture pile-ups in the past that cost us promotion, we have played with kids in our team in last few games to avoid postponing. This is an absolute disgrace if they are allowed to get it through.”

@DVTheCoach: “I don’t understand where this is coming from, postponed games were here long before Covid. There is always the issue of extra games at the end of the season just get on with it, rotate your squad, recall your loan players.”

@Footbal94652425: “No every one started knowing rules that’s what squads are for we pulled 3 back from loaned if they worried let them do the same we had same probs last season just got on with it.”

@StevenAshett: “Disgrace if their games are put back, when every other club has had to play sooner.”

@ollieclark_8: “Why should the clubs that have done their best to fulfil the fixture list where possible (recalled loan players, used youth team, etc) not be rewarded for doing so. You knew what postponing games meant for your season and you did it anyway. The EFL need to be strong on this.”

Gry Smit: “Yet you put a full team out in the cup games and win and progress. Who’s fault is that? Been there done that.”

Gavin Lane: “We never got any special treatment with our backlog of fixtures. Crack on.”

Ian Eglantine: “Get on with it why should you get preference over other teams who have played with players missing.”

John Leonard: “Sunderland had to deal with it last season cup comps etc and a backlog of games playing 3 times a week just got to get on with sorry like.”

