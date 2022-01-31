Will Jermain Defoe re-join Sunderland?

These are the nine deals Sunderland could conclude on deadline day before window closes

The January transfer window has just hours left to run before it closes and Sunderland are now without a head coach too!

By James Copley
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:52 am

And it looks like it could be a busy closing period for Sunderland with several rumoured incoming and outgoings likely.

There’s the Jermain Defoe sag plus a smattering of outgoings that could hinge on who Sunderland manage to bring in.

Here, we take a look at the deals the Black Cats could conclude before the winter window closes on February 1.

1. Tyrese Dyce

Under-23 coach Mike Dodds recently confirmed recently that Dyce would be available for loan during the back end of the transfer window.

2. Arbenit Xhemajli

Club officials have confirmed that the defender has available for loan during the window as he continues his return from a serious knee injury.

3. Benji Kimpioka

Mike Dodds confirmed recently that Kimpioka would be available for loan during the back end of the transfer window.

4. Aiden O'Brien

With Sunderland strengthening in attacking areas, O'Brien could be a late departure from Sunderland's squad.

