These are the nine deals Sunderland could conclude on deadline day before window closes

And it looks like it could be a busy closing period for Sunderland with several rumoured incoming and outgoings likely.
There’s the Jermain Defoe sag plus a smattering of outgoings that could hinge on who Sunderland manage to bring in.
Here, we take a look at the deals the Black Cats could conclude before the winter window closes on February 1.
