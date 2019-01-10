Steve Bruce

These are Steve Bruce's biggest ever signings - and four of them were at Sunderland

As Steve Bruce gets set to take the reigns at Sheffield Wednesday we've looked back at his biggest signings, which include several big-money moves to the Stadium of Light.

Here's Bruce's top ten big money buys...

The most expensive of Bruce's signings at 16million, Ghanaian Gyan joined Sunderland from Stade Rennais in 2010.

1. Asamoah Gyan - 16m

The most expensive of Bruce's signings at 16million, Ghanaian Gyan joined Sunderland from Stade Rennais in 2010.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Turner was another big-money signing for Bruce at Sunderland - the defender is also a former Sheffield Wednesday player.

2. Michael Turner - 13.6m

Turner was another big-money signing for Bruce at Sunderland - the defender is also a former Sheffield Wednesday player.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The bronze medal for big Bruce buys goes to Hernandez, who joined Hull from Palermo for a cool 12million in 2014.

3. Abel Hernandez - 12m

The bronze medal for big Bruce buys goes to Hernandez, who joined Hull from Palermo for a cool 12million in 2014.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The experienced striker joined Bruce at the Black Cats from Tottenham for 11.8million.

4. Darren Bent - 11.8m

The experienced striker joined Bruce at the Black Cats from Tottenham for 11.8million.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3