These are Steve Bruce's biggest ever signings - and four of them were at Sunderland As Steve Bruce gets set to take the reigns at Sheffield Wednesday we've looked back at his biggest signings, which include several big-money moves to the Stadium of Light. Here's Bruce's top ten big money buys... 1. Asamoah Gyan - 16m The most expensive of Bruce's signings at 16million, Ghanaian Gyan joined Sunderland from Stade Rennais in 2010. 2. Michael Turner - 13.6m Turner was another big-money signing for Bruce at Sunderland - the defender is also a former Sheffield Wednesday player. 3. Abel Hernandez - 12m The bronze medal for big Bruce buys goes to Hernandez, who joined Hull from Palermo for a cool 12million in 2014. 4. Darren Bent - 11.8m The experienced striker joined Bruce at the Black Cats from Tottenham for 11.8million.